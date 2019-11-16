The Recording Acadamy has announced that 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys will return to host the event again this year. Keys first hosted the awards ceremony last year. She also released a creative video announcing that she'll be hosting by having a conversation with another version of herself, last year's host.

“At first I did think last year was a one-time thing but when the opportunity came back around there was no question about returning as host of the Grammy awards,” Alicia says in the Recording Academy announcement. “Last year was such a powerful experience from. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”

Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan expressed her excitement over the selection saying, “From Best New Artists recipient to Grammy Award host, Alicia Keys has been a beacon of artistry within the music community for more than two decades. Last year was a testament to her compelling creativity and we are thrilled that she will return to the Grammy stage as our host. Anything can happen, you don’t want to miss it.!”

The 62nd Grammy Awards airs on January 26, 2020.