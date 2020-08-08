Grammy-winning singer Alicia Keys has partnered with Elf Cosmetics to produce a lifestyle beauty brand.

Keys’ beauty line has yet to be named, but is set to launch in 2021. Elf published a press release for the brand on Wednesday.

“A culmination of Keys’ personal skincare journey and her passion for bringing light into the world, this new lifestyle beauty brand will enable Alicia to further explore conversations about inner beauty, wellness and connection.”

The press release continued: “With an inclusive point of view, an authentic voice, and a line of skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products, the brand aims to bring new meaning to beauty by honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action.”

"She's been wanting to do something in lifestyle and wellness for quite some time,” said Tarang Amin, Elf Cosmetics CEO and chairman.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Keys, known for her youthful glow, has people excited for the beauty line. However, makeup influencer James Charles took to Twitter to express his criticism for Keys’ new venture-- stemming back to 2016, when she made headlines for not wearing makeup.

"I’m not a slave to makeup. I’m not a slave to not wearing makeup either. I get to choose at [any] given moment. That’s my right," said Keys the following year, when she reinstated the use of limited makeup.

"People who do not wear makeup should not be coming out with makeup brands but that’s just my opinion," tweeted Charles in response to the Elf announcement.

He later deleted the Tweet and posted an apology. "It’s childish to indirect Tweet someone & I am not the gatekeeper of makeup, he wrote." He explained that he was unaware that the line is focused on skincare, not simply makeup.

See his full apology below.

