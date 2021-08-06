Alfonso Ribeiro, best known for his role as Carlton on Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, is under fire for complaining that he isn't accepted by the Black community because he's married to a white woman, in a recent interview.

Speaking with Atlanta Black Star, Ribeiro was asked about a scene from the classic sitcom where his character attempts to pledge to a Black fraternity and whether he's personally experienced anything similar.

“It still happens almost every day, unfortunately. I am in a mixed relationship,” Ribeiro replied. “And I get things and looks and comments constantly.”



Brett Carlsen / Getty Images

He continued: “I’m never going to be white and I’m never going to be fully supported in the Black house. So I’m in my own little world with support from almost no one to be in love with someone I’ve fallen in love with. How does that make sense? It doesn’t.”

In response to his comments, fans online railed against the current America’s Funniest Home Videos host.

"Two things I never heard in my life, one, a black person ever mention Alfonso Ribeiro wife, two, Alfonso Ribeiro ever mention anything pertaining to black America," one user tweeted. "Black people are the welcoming people in this country, he has a guilty conscious or just paranoid about nothing."

Check out the interview and more reactions below.

[Via]