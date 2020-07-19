Longtime host of Jeopardy!, Alex Trebek, says he may not continue with his cancer treatment if his latest round proves unsuccessful. The pain is so bad, he says he told his wife "I feel like I want to die."

"Yesterday morning my wife came to me and said, ‘How are you feeling?’ And I said, ‘I feel like I want to die.’ It was that bad," Trebek told the New York Times. "There comes a time where you have to make a decision as to whether you want to continue with such a low quality of life, or whether you want to just ease yourself into the next level. It doesn’t bother me in the least."

Despite whether he continues with chemotherapy, Trebek says he will remain on as the host of Jeopardy! until he is no longer able to perform at a respectable level.