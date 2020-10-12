Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith returned to the field two years after his infamous leg injury. Smith described the feeling of being back as “very surreal.”

Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

“The feeling, the range of emotions, the good and the bad, is why I fought so hard to come back,” Smith said after the team’s 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. “Sometimes you can take it for granted, and certainly being away from it a couple years ... I’ve missed it.”

Smith entered the game after an injury to Kyle Allen. Although Allen was cleared to return, head coach Ron Rivera kept Smith in to finish the game. Smith threw for 37 yards and was sacked six times.

"Well it was good to see, to be honest, because now you know he can handle it," Rivera said of Smith getting hit. "That's the one thing we couldn't see in training camp was whether or not he could take the hit. He handled it very well. He's done a great job and it's a hell of a story."

Rivera says Allen will resume his role as the starting quarterback going forward. The Washington Football Team will play the New York Giants, next Sunday at 1:00 PM.

