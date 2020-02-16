Upon its release, Disney's live-action retelling of Aladdin quickly became one of Disney's highest-grossing properties of the year. Case in point, the Guy Ritchie-helmed, Will Smith-starring take on the 1992 original clocked in a total of 1.051 billion dollars at the box-office; a haul worthy of the Cave Of Wonders. Naturally, it didn't take long for a sequel to bein production, with Deadline reporting that John Gatins (Flight) and Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton) have been tasked with scriptwriting duties. Other than that, details surrounding returning cast remain unclear.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Naturally, fans of the Aladdin franchise will no doubt look to fan-favorite sequels Return Of Jafar and The King Of Thieves, the latter of which found Robin Williams reprising his role as The Genie. Should they be so inclined, there's plenty of source material to draw from. Whatever direction they happen to take, all signs point to another major haul for the house of mouse, who seem deadset on remaking the majority of their golden-era animated classics.

While Aladdin received mixed reviews from critics, many found enjoyment on the basis of nostalgia alone. Will it be enough to keep a sequel afloat? Or more importantly, how many dump trucks full of money are set to roll up to the Smith estate?

[via]