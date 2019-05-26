Reports by Variety indicate that Aladdin has had a good run this past Memorial Day weekend. According to the news outlet, the Disney live-action film scored majorly and became the sixth-highest Memorial Day weekend total ever. The latter sets Aladdin near the ranks of The Hangover Part II which brought in $103.4 million as Pirates Of The Carribean: At World's End racked in $139 million within four days of being in theatres. On an international scale, Aladdin is equally dominating with $121 million totals thus far in 56 markets.

Indeed, Aladdin has managed to go beyond Disney's pre-opening domestic projections which were around $75 to $85 million dollars by clocking in $86.1 million dollars in the first three days. The 1992 reboot film which stars Will Smith as the hilarious and colorful Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, also did well critically. Comscore's PostTrak surveys demonstrated that 67% of audience members would "definitely recommend" the film to friends. Moreover, the remaining 36% state their opinion tied to their adoration for the first and original film, which during its time generated $502 million in worldwide box office sales.

Interestingly, "A very strong 22% said they would see the film again in theatres — much higher than the norm of 14%,” affirmed Comscore’s senior media analyst. Hence if you haven't checked it out already, you might want to head on over to the theatre near you and watch the flick.

