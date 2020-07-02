Cities are locking down once again and it looks as if Summer 2020 will be the beginning of yet another extensive quarantine, but a few Alabama teens don't seem to be taking COVID-19 seriously. There are conspiracy theories that coronavirus isn't real or the pandemic is some tactic at controlling the public, and there are people who are having absolutely meltdowns in public places after being told that they can't patronize a business without wearing a mask. While most are trying to avoid contracting COVID-19, Alabama teens are dishing out cash to whoever gets diagnosed with the virus first.



Dan Kitwood / Staff / Getty Images

According to ABC News, teens in Tuscaloosa, Alabama have been hosting COVID-19 parties where they treat the virus as if its a game. "They put money in a pot and they try to get COVID. Whoever gets COVID first gets the pot. It makes no sense," City Councilor Sonya McKinstry said. "They're intentionally doing it."

The outcome of these get-togethers is unclear, meaning city officials didn't reveal how many people, if any, were infected from these parties. They have confirmed that the gatherings are occurring but didn't say what's being done to shut them down. "We're trying to break up any parties that we know of," said McKinstry. "It's nonsense, but I think when you're dealing with the mind frame of people who are intentionally doing stuff like that and they're spreading it intentionally, how can you truly fight something that people are constantly trying to promote?"

[via]