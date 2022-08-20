Kanye West is always stirring up some controversy. The most recent cause for backlash comes from Kanye's Yeezy collection at Gap– specifically, how it was presented. Ye's newest additions to his Yeezy Gap collab were being sold in trashbags, a move which many considered to be disrespectful to the homeless, whom West claimed are his muse when it comes to fashion.

Kanye defended his decision on Fox News, saying, "Look man, I’m an innovator and I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas. That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think." Now, Akon has stepped into Kanye's corner as well.

According to Akon, people mad about Kanye's fashion decisions haven't done anything to help the homeless themselves. "Personally, I would tell those same people to take the clothes they're not wearing, and go give it to the homeless," the "Bananza" singer said. "Do something. You do something."

Akon also said it shouldn't matter where Kanye gets his ideas from, and people should see what he does with his inspiration before they judge. "I don't think anybody should ever have to apologize for anything creative," he said. "I think what you're inspired by, or where you're inspired by, should be irrelevant once he materialized it because that's an idea that can make him more money that he possibly can use to create more opportunities for other people."

"He says he's doing it to put more light on the homeless," Akon continued. "You've got to let him materialize that goal first... so that energy can go towards helping people."

Check out Akon's full conversation with TMZ below.

[via]