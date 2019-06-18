Could Akon be the latest rapper to join Love & Hip Hop Hollywood? The hit VH1 reality show has been shaking things up a bit with the cast, hoping to bring in some fresh blood in order to attract new viewers—and new drama. Over the last few days, there have been rumors floating around that the St. Louis singer was planning on making his reality TV debut on the upcoming season of the show.

As soon as social media caught wind of the information, the news spread like wildfire and was believed to be truthful. However, Akon adamantly denied the gossip and shared an image on his Instagram page that reads, "I am not joining Love & Hip Hop." In the caption, he wrote, "Social Media is the Devil!!!"

Meanwhile, The Jasmine Brand claims to have exclusively reported that they've confirmed Akon and his partner, Tricia Ana, will be featured on the show. According to TJB, it hasn't been revealed whether or not the 46-year-old artist will be a regular fixture, but he and Tricia Ana are set to make appearances. The status of Akon's relationship with Tricia Ana hasn't been made clear as some people have called her his girlfriend while TJB states that she refers to herself as his wife and works with Akon’s Konvict Music as an A&R representative.