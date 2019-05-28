Akon & Anuel AA Drop Off Visual For "Get Money"

The single comes from Akon's forthcoming release, "El Negreeto."

Just a week after Akon surprised fans with his Anuel AA-assisted single "Get Money," the pair have dropped the visual. As the title of the song suggests, Akon and Anuel are flashing cash and expensive cars while they parade around with scantily clad women inside of a luxury home. Puerto Rican singer-rapper Anuel AA delivers his verses in Spanish as money rains from the sky, showing that these two are in a tax bracket many aspire to be a part of. The catchy hook tells listeners "Don't get mad, get money," meaning spend less time all in your feelings and invest your energy into securing the bag.

This is Akon's first single in quite some time, but it isn't because he hasn't been busy. He has multiple businesses and many worthy international charitable organizations, but fans are excited to hear that he's preparing to release a new record. El Negreeto, Akon's new moniker, is the forthcoming record from the artist, his first since 2008's Freedom. Check out the music video for "Get Money" and let us know what you think.