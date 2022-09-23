Akademiks isn't backing down from his recent comments. His claims surrounding hip-hop's pioneers led to backlash from LL Cool J, the folks at Hot 97, and now, Russell Simmons. The Def Jam co-founder shared his thoughts on Instagram before issuing an apology to Akademiks for his comments. Unfortunately, it seems like Akademiks isn't accepting the apology but instead, has questions about Simmons's relocation to Bali.



Ak shared a spree of tweets this morning following Simmons' Instagram Live that put a spotlight back on the allegations against the legendary hip-hop mogul. "Hey brother I know you evacuated the United States after ppl had serious questions about you… you’ve been residing in Bali.. but u do have a questions about me. I love you and respect you. Lets have this public discourse … ask me what u want ..I got a few for u 2," he wrote, before claiming that he was put on mute and offered to fly out to Bali to conduct an interview with Simmons.

"Russell Simmons is packed up. Now the rest of u hypocrites let’s talk. What time is it in Bali…. I got a few ppl who wanna talk to Russell Simmons… wake his ass up. U had time to address Big Ak. Address this other shit too king," he added in another tweet.

"This what I hate about hip hop. All these dudes pile on.. until u bring out their skeletons then it’s oh I didn’t wanna offend u. Are we talking or na? I love u @unclerush but the same way I’m we’re quick to judgement on me and my character .. at least I wanna talk to u about u," he said in response to Simmons' apology on Instagram.

Finally, he doubled down on his invite to interview Russell Simmons, if he dares make a return to New York. "Tell that N***a Russell Simmons leave Bali N***a… I’ll meet u for a debate in NYC… Times Square. Idk what running for .. but u liquidated all ur companies sold all ur cribs and dipped from the country.. Donald Trump ain’t president no More come back to NYC n debate at my spot," he added.

