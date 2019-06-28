mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

AJ Tracey Connects With Unknown T "Leave Dat Trap"

Aron A.
June 28, 2019 14:36
91 Views
01
0
CoverCover

Leave Dat Trap
Unknown T Feat. AJ Tracey

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Unknown T and AJ Tracey link up on their new track, "Leave Dat Trap."


Unknown T and AJ Tracey bring is back to the streets of London with their new collaboration, "Leave Dat Trap." With influences that reflect the diverse population, the two rappers serve up an anthem for the streets with "Leave Dat Trap." The production is definitely based in U.K.'s controversial drill scene but it draws inspiration from dancehall. Unknown T serves up an incredibly infectious hook before handing it over to AJ Tracey for a stand-out verse.

Both Unknown T and AJ Tracey have been busy in recent times. AJ Tracey released his self-titled debut album earlier this year with appearances from Giggs, Jay Critch and Not3s. As for Unknown T, he recently connected with WSTRN for their latest record, "Medusa" which has been making waves.

Peep "Leave Dat Trap" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Baby, don't act like that
Why you gotta hate on the trap like that?
Dem boy soft, why they rap like that?
Sombrero ting, why they cap like that?

Unknown T
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  91
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Unknown T AJ Tracey new song new track UK grime
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS AJ Tracey Connects With Unknown T "Leave Dat Trap"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject