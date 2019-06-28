AJ Tracey Connects With Unknown T "Leave Dat Trap"

Unknown T and AJ Tracey bring is back to the streets of London with their new collaboration, "Leave Dat Trap." With influences that reflect the diverse population, the two rappers serve up an anthem for the streets with "Leave Dat Trap." The production is definitely based in U.K.'s controversial drill scene but it draws inspiration from dancehall. Unknown T serves up an incredibly infectious hook before handing it over to AJ Tracey for a stand-out verse.

Both Unknown T and AJ Tracey have been busy in recent times. AJ Tracey released his self-titled debut album earlier this year with appearances from Giggs, Jay Critch and Not3s. As for Unknown T, he recently connected with WSTRN for their latest record, "Medusa" which has been making waves.

Peep "Leave Dat Trap" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby, don't act like that

Why you gotta hate on the trap like that?

Dem boy soft, why they rap like that?

Sombrero ting, why they cap like that?