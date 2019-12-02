The Air Jordan XIV has returned in another special edition "Ferrari" colorway, coming on the heels of the red suede iteration that dropped in 2014 and the golden yellow colorway that launched in late June.

This time around, the "Ferrari" Air Jordan XIV will feature a "Black/Anthracite-Varsity Red-Black" design. The kicks, priced at $200, are available now at select Nike retailers including Nike.com and DTLR-Villa. Check out the early purchase links in the tweets embedded below.

As the "Quilted" nickname suggests, the Air Jordan XIV comes equipped with a split design, featuring a quilted cloth material on the inner half of the silhouette an a black leather lateral portion, highlighted by unique perforations throughout the Ferrari-inspired silhouette. Additional details include black carbon fiber detailing on the sneaker's unmistakable "shark teeth," just like the two other Ferrari XIVs.

Take a look at some on-foot photos in the IG post below.