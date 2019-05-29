The iconic Air Jordan XIV, a silhouette that was inspired by the Ferrari 550 Maranello, will return to retailers in an all-new, premium yellow colorway this June, similar to the luxurious red suede version that debuted in 2014.

The kicks, priced at $200, are officially slated to launch on June 22.

The new "Ferrari" 14s are constructed of a golden, tumbled leather, equipped with a black leather tongue and carbon fiber detailing throughout the sneaker's unmistakable "shark teeth." Additional details include university red accents on the tongue and matching "23" branding on the heel.

Per Nike:

"MJ’s love for Italian sports cars has served as inspiration for many of his sneaker designs and this colorway matches one of the most famous of these, the AJXIV, with a flashy new finish."

In addition to this yellow colorway, Jordan Brand has also partnered with Supreme for a pair of limited edition Air Jordan XIVs. Click here for a closer look at that collab, and continue scrolling for some on-foot photos of the Ferrari XIV.