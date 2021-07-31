If you were a fan of Michael Jordan in the 90s, then you certainly remember his short-lived stint in baseball. Jordan wanted to pursue his childhood sport and unfortunately, it didn't work out as well as he wanted it to. During that time, Nike continued to release new Jordan models even if he wasn't going to be playing in them. One of those shoes was none other than the Air Jordan 9, which continues to be one of the most underappreciated Jordan models of all time.

Next year, the Air Jordan 9 will be getting a brand new colorway in the "Particle Grey" model. In a new mockup from Sneakerfiles and @zsneakerheadz, you can see that the shoe mostly has a black base, while the sides and back heel are silver. From there, we have just a bit of red on the Air Jordan logo near the tongue, which ultimately helps liven the shoe up a bit. These elements come together to create a solid shoe that will certainly be a favorite amongst Jordan 9 collectors.

According to the post below, it is being reported that these will drop on January 8th of 2022 for a price of $190 USD. Stay tuned for more updates on these kicks, as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.