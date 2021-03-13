March just so happens to be Women's History Month and just a couple of days ago, it was Internation Women's Day. Nike has plenty of women athletes signed to their roster and over the years, the brand has always done its best to pay homage to those who help excel women's sports. Of course, the brand also comes through with some shoes that act as a celebration of women and all of their achievements. In 2021, one of those sneakers is the Air Jordan 9 "Change The World."

This women's exclusive colorway has been teased for quite some time now and finally, Jordan Brand came through with the official images. As you can see, the shoe is mismatched on each foot, all while pastel colors are found on the midsole, mudguard, and back heel. It's a unique and colorful offering that shoes off what the Air Jordan 9 does best. The concept comes together nicely and we're sure there will be a hefty demand for these once the release comes around.

Speaking of the release date, these are set to drop on March 31st for $190 USD. Be on the lookout for these at your local retailer, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

