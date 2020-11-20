With 2020 winding down fast, Jordan Brand is looking to deliver sneakerheads some incredible sneakers before the end of the year. Over the past few weeks, we have been reporting on many of those shoes, while also previewing what is to come in 2021. In fact, Jordan Brand recently unveiled its Spring 2021 collection, which is shaping up to be filled with some truly incredible releases. Sticking to 2020, however, Jumpman is gearing up for a massive December, and to kick things off, they will be dropping the Air Jordan 9 "University Blue."

The official images for the shoe were revealed today, and as you can see, the sneaker features a white leather upper and some black overlays that extend from the mudguard all the way to the back heel. From there, we get that infamous "University Blue" hue on the Jumpman branding that appears throughout the entire silhouette. Overall, it leads to a clean colorway that will certainly be a hit amongst fans looking to get into the Air Jordan 9.

As for the release date, you will be able to grab these as of Saturday, December 5th, for $190 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike