One of the more overlooked Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. This is a model that Michael Jordan never actually played basketball in, so some fans tend to underrate it. Despite, this Jordan Brand has consistently dropped new offerings over the last few years, and in 2022, they are looking to release even more. In fact, one of those models is called "Particle Grey," and it can be found below.

The shoe has a very basic color scheme to it as the top half of the shoe has a mostly black aesthetic. From there on out, the shoe takes on a grey look thanks to the mudguard and back heel. These elements look great together and while the colors might be basic to some, it is clear that these are still pretty great on the whole.

If you are looking to cop this brand new Air Jordan 9, it is being reported that you will be able to do so as of June 20th for a price of $200 USD. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you even more news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike