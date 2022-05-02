Due to the fact that Michael Jordan never wore this shoe on the court, the Air Jordan 9 has faded into obscurity amongst some sneakerheads. While the silhouette does have some iconic colorways, this is definitely not a model that you will come across often. Having said that, the shoe still gets new colorways, including the "Chile Red" model found down below.

Just by glancing at this shoe, you can pretty well tell that it is made to be an homage to the Chicago Bulls. The shoe is covered in red, all while some black is placed throughout. The all-red aesthetic is certainly going to appeal some sneakerheads out there, as the monochromatic look will have some people thinking of the "Red October" Nike Air Yeezy 2. Either way, there is no doubt that this shoe is pretty cool and unique.

As it stands, this new sneaker will be dropping on Saturday, May 7th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand new model in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

