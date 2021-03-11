One of the more forgotten Air Jordan silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. This was the first shoe to release after Michael Jordan decided to retire from basketball the first time around. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that it ended up going under the radar. Regardless, there are still plenty of sneakerheads out there who love this model, and as a result, Jordan Brand makes sure to commit some time to the silhouette. Later this year, more Air Jordan 9s will be coming down the pipeline, including the "Chile Red" model found below.

This post from @zsneakerheadz represents the shoe using a photoshop rendering. As you can see, the model is almost completely red as we get a mixture of different leather materials. From there, little hits of black are found on the outsole and the cuff of the shoe, which helps add some contrast to break up the sea of red. Needless to say, this is a vibrant model that won't appeal to everyone, although it certainly has its merits.

As for the rumored release date, it seems like these will drop in the Fall around November 6th. There is still plenty of time for this information to change, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.