When Michael Jordan retired from the game of basketball for the first time back in 1993, he ultimately missed out on being able to wear the Air Jordan 9 during games. A couple of years later, Jordan returned to the court although he briefly wore the Air Jordan 10 before quickly moving on to the Air Jordan 11. As a result, the Jordan 9 hasn't received as much love as it probably should have. Overall, it's a unique silhouette that pays homage to what Tinker Hatfield and Jordan were trying to do with their sneakers, all the way back in the 1990s.

Over the last few years, Jordan Brand has been looking to do the sneaker justice with a plethora of new colorways and now, a vibrant new offering has been teased by the likes of the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz. This new model is called "Chile Red" and as you can see in the post below, the sneaker has a predominantly red upper, all while the midsole and tongue are covered in black. It's a colorway that is impossible to miss and even if you don't like it, you have to admit it's pretty bold.

These are set to drop during the Fall of 2021, so stay tuned for updates on these as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.