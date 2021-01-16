Over the years, the Air Jordan 9 has been forgotten by some sneakerheads as it was the first shoe released during Michael Jordan's first retirement from basketball. Despite this, there are still some people out there who can appreciate the silhouette and over the years, we have seen plenty of dope colorways. In 2021, new Jordan 9s will be released to the public, including the "University Gold" model which can be found below.

In these official images, you can see that this is a clean colorway that mostly features black and charcoal on the upper. The gold portion of the shoe is found on the cuff, back heel, and even the Jumpman logo that is placed on the midsole. This subtle hint of gold is a nice little touch to the shoe and if you prefer sneakers that maintain a low profile, then these will definitely be for you.

As for the release date, you will be able to purchase a pair on January 30th for $190 USD. This isn't expected to be a limited release, so there will certainly be plenty of ways to grab a pair come release day. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike