Jordan Brand has a few more Bugs Bunny-inspired retros in the works, including a furry, "Hare 2.0" colorway of the Air Jordan 7 that'll reportedly hit retailers next month.

As seen in the latest batch of leaked images provided by sneaker source @HanZuYing, the special edition 7s come equipped a fuzzy grey construction as a nod to everybody's favorite carrot-obsessed cartoon character. Additionally, the kicks feature pink detailing on the tongue and ankle collar while a colorful heel logo rounds out the look. As a further nod to Bugs, the "Hare 2.0" AJ7 will also come housed in a white box with a carrot stamped on the lid.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced official release details but @Zsneakerheadz reports that the "Hare" 7s are slated to launch sometime in April for the retail price of $250.

Take a closer look at the sneaks in the IG post embedded below, and click here to preview the "Hare" Air Jordan 6.