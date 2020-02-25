Jordan Brand has a few different "Hare" colorways set to release this spring, including a furry, Bugs Bunny-inspired Air Jordan 7 as well as a new take on the Air Jordan 6. As seen in the IG post embedded below, the latter will apparently pull design cues from the "Hare" Air Jordan 7 that dropped in May of 2015.

Similar to the 2015 "Hare" Air Jordan 7, as well as the "Alternate Hare" Air Jordan 6 that followed in 2017, the 2020 colorway features a white leather construction equipped with grey detailing on the panels and toe box. The kicks are also highlighted by a number of colorful accents, including red on the tongue and outsole, a carrot-inspired lace lock, and purple Air Jordan branding on the heel. Additionally, it is believed that the sneakers will feature some reflective 3M detailing.

Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed the release details but sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz reports that the newest "Hare" Jordan 6 will be arriving on April 11th for the retail price of $190.