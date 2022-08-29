The early 90s were a good time for Jordan Brand as Michael Jordan was winning championships with the Chicago Bulls which in turn led to more sneaker sales. One shoe that benefitted greatly from this trend was the Air Jordan 7 which came out all the way back in 1992. This is a shoe that is underrated at times, although fans who grew up during that time surely love it for its streamlined aesthetic.

For the shoe's 30th anniversary, Jumpman is coming out with some Air Jordan 7 retros. One of them is the "Cardinal" model which can be found down below. As you can tell, this retro fits the original quite nicely as we are greeted with white leather, a black and red midsole, and some gold sprinkled throughout. This is an iconic colorway and fans are surely going to appreciate having these back on the market.

Originally, this Air Jordan 7 colorway was going to come out on November 26th. Now, this sneaker is slated for November 12th and it will be released for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think of this retro, in the comments section down below, and as always, keep it locked to HNHH for more news and updates from the sneaker world.