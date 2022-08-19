This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. As a result, we have seen some nice retros make their way back to the market, all while new colorways have also been shown off. This should be exciting for all sneakerheads who are fans of the early 90s sneaker, as the Jordan 7 has oftentimes been forgotten about by the brand.

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, one of the Air Jordan 7s that fans can expect this year is the "Afro Beats" model, pictured below. As you can see, the shoe has a light brown leather upper, while the midsole is black. From there, we have some purple and yellow highlights above the midsole which brings the entire shoe together. Overall, it is a very unique model that fans are likely to gravitate to this Fall.

For now, it appears as though this new Air Jordan 7 colorway will be coming out on October 20th of this year. This date has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.



