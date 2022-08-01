Plenty of unique Air Jordan models have been receiving retros as of late. Given the fact that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7, it only makes sense that the silhouette would be receiving all kinds of new releases. Among them is this Air Jordan 7 "Citrus" retro. This is a colorway that came out back in 2006, and 16 years later, it will be making a return to the market, much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere.

As you can see in the official images down below, this shoe stays true to the original model. The sneaker is covered in black nubuck, all while orange and red are highlighted throughout. These colors match the silhouette quite nicely, and they are certainly perfect for the summer months that are now upon us.

After previously being pegged for a July 2nd release, the Air Jordan 7 "Citrus" will now come out on Saturday, August 13th through the Nike SNKRS App for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike