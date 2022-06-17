This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7, which is the second shoe that won Michael Jordan an NBA title. Fans look back at this shoe fondly, especially since it was a staple of his Olympics run with the Dream Team. Now that the shoe is celebrating a big birthday, it appears as though Jumpman is looking to bring back some colorways, including 2006's "Citrus" model.

As you can see in the images down below, this model is known for having a black suede upper, all while the midsole is blessed with some orange and red highlights. The pops of color really do wonders for this shoe, and if you love the 90s aesthetics of the Jordan 7, then this sneaker could very well be for you.

If you are looking to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, July 2nd for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

