This year is a big one for the Air Jordan 7 as the silhouette is now set to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Over the past few years, Jordan Brand has made sure to give its 30-year-old sneakers a ton of retros and new colorways, so it should come as no surprise that the Jordan 7 is set to receive a ton of love this year.

According to @zsneakerheadz, one of the models that will be coming back is the Air Jordan 7 "Citrus" which first came out back in 2006. This model is known for having a black nubuck base, all while all of the highlights are red and yellow. These elements come together to create a very clean colorway that embraces the aesthetics that made the 90s such a famous decade for the sneaker world. Overall, this is a model that fans have been looking forward to, and it is only a few months away.

Based on the post below, it would appear as though this colorway will be released on July 2nd of this year for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of the sneaker, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.



