2021 isn't even halfway done and we are already getting teasers for next year's sneaker releases. There are a ton of Instagram sneaker pages that seem to have the inside scoop on this kind of stuff and more often than not, they come through with the correct information, and even some solid and accurate mock-ups. Now, @zsneakerheadz is preparing sneakerheads for the Spring of 2022, by showcasing mock-ups of some of the shoes that are slated to release in about a year's time.

One of the most striking colorways to be shown off is this Air Jordan 6 "UNC" offering which can be found below. As you will immediately notice, this shoe has a "Carmine" look to it as the base is made with white leather. From there, obsidian and university blue are placed throughout the shoe, with obsidian on the midsole and back heel. From there, university blue is mostly placed on the toe box and side panels, as well as the tongue. Overall, it's a familiar colorway that will certainly get Jordan 6 fans excited.

For now, the only release timeline we have is that these are rumored for Spring of 2022. There is no guarantee that this happens, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via @zsneakerheadz