One of the best decades for sneakers and fashion was the 90s. The early years of the decade were filled with colorful geometric shapes that made any outfit stand out. This was a look that was present on various Air Jordan models of the era, including the Air Jordan 7. One of the more popular colorways of that particular shoe was the "Bordeaux" offering which was known for its grey, black, and purple aesthetics. There were even some extra flourishes throughout the shoe, which gave it that 90s feel.

Now, the "Bordeaux" color scheme is coming to the Air Jordan 6, which in many respects is among the best Jordan silhouettes ever. As you can see in the Photoshop rendering below, the sneaker has the exact same look except this time around, it is simply transplanted onto a different silhouette. Everything about the original is here and if you are a longtime collector or just a fan of these colors, then you will certainly have to cop these.

As for the release date, these are rumored to be dropping on September 4th of this year in men's and grade school sizes. Let us know what you think of this new model, in the comments below.