Aleali May has been a dominant force in the sneaker world over the past few years thanks to a plethora of dope collaborations with Jordan Brand. The designer has proven herself to be one of the best when it comes to delivering brand new colorways and so far, Jumpman has trusted her with some of the most iconic silhouettes. From the Air Jordan 1 to the Air Jordan 6, May has given sneakerheads a lot to be excited about, and now, it looks like she has even more new shoes on the horizon.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker accounts @zsneakerheadz and @kangofmemphis, we now have a fresh look at the Aleali May Air Jordan 14 Low which doesn't seem to have a release date. As you can see in the post below, this sneaker has a beige upper, all while the midsole has a greenish glow, with some gold sprinkled in to add some contrast. Overall, this is an incredibly clean offering and we're sure there are fans who can't wait to get their hands on a pair.

For now, little is known about these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and information. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.