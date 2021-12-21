Jordan Brand blessed fans earlier today as they revealed their entire Spring 2022 collection. Within the collection are a plethora of Air Jordan 1s, Jordan 3s, 4s, 6s, and many others. Fans are excited to see the full scope of these kicks in action, although for now, it seems like there is a lot to be excited about. In particular, the Jordan 6 is showing a lot of promise going into next year, and fans are about to get a familiar colorway that should excite them.

Yes, that's right, below you can find the Air Jordan 6 "UNC" which pays homage to Michael Jordan's Alma Mater. From the white upper to the powder blue highlights on the side panels and toe box, this is a shoe that represents the Tar Heels perfectly. Everyone knows just how iconic the UNC colors are, and this sneaker is doing a great job of representing them.

For now, it seems like this shoe is actually going to drop on March 5th of next year for a price of $200 USD. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you any updates regarding this new offering. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike