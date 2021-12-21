Every three months or so, Jumpman unveils an entire slate of sneakers that will be released in the coming months. Recently, we got to see the lineup for Winter 21/22, and since that time, fans have been waiting to see what will drop during the Spring of 2022. Over the last few months, we have certainly brought forth a ton of teasers, and now, Jordan Brand is giving the sneakerheads what they want as their entire Spring 2022 collection has been unveiled.

In the photos below, you can see a collection of Air Jordan 1s, 3s, 4s, 5s, 6s, a 7, a 9, a 12, and even a 13. The vast majority of these colorways are brand new and have never been seen before. The slate is pretty impressive and whether you're a man, woman, or non-binary, there are plenty of great options to choose from over here. One particular favorite is the "Amethyst Wave" which is coming to the Air Jordan 4. Not to mention, you can't go wrong with the two Air Jordan 1s that we have seen.

Release details for these kicks will be coming soon, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know which of these shoes below are your favorites.

