Every few months, Jordan Brand comes out with an official look at all of the colorways they will be releasing in a given season. Back in April, we got the lineup for the summer of 2021, and now, we have received the full scope of releases for the Holiday season of this year. Many of these colorways have been teased by HotNewHipHop although there are plenty of offerings to be found here that have yet to be shown off by any leakers on Instagram. Having said that, it's good to see some surprises.

As you can see in the images below, there are plenty of different silhouettes including the Air Jordan 1, Jordan 3, Jordan 5, Jordan 9, Jordan 12, Jordan 13, Jordan 14, and even the Jordan 14 Low. Of course, the Air Jordan 1 "Patent Bred" will be one of the most popular here, although the Air Jordan 5 "Bluebird" and Air Jordan 14 Low "Shocking Pink" are two colorways that truly stand out.

Below, you can find release dates for most of these kicks. Many of the models below still have no release info, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates. In the meantime, tell us which ones are your favorite, in the comments below.

Image via Nike (Handcrafted - December 19th)

Image via Nike (Patent Bred - Holiday Season)

Image via Nike (Bordeaux - Holiday Season)

Image via Nike (Atmosphere - December 22nd)

Image via Nike (Camo - Holiday Season)

Image via Nike (Pine Green - Holiday Season)

Image via Nike (Bluebird - October 7th)

Image via Nike (Jade Horizon - December 4th)

Image via Nike (Chile Red - Holiday Season)

Image via Nike (Royalty - November 13th)

Image via Nike (Court Purple - Holiday Season)

Image via Nike (Winter - Holiday Season)

Image via Nike (Shocking Pink - Holiday Season)