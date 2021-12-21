Phil Jackson is one of the most legendary coaches in the history of the NBA as he has 11 NBA titles to his name as a head coach. Between the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, Jackson has done it all, and now, he is getting his very own Air Jordan 4 which is meant to be a play on his "Zen Master" nickname.

In the image below, you can find the Air Jordan 4 "Amethyst Wave" which was recently revealed as part of Jumpman's Spring 2022 collection. The shoe has a zen master type feel to it as a result of the tie-dye upper which is mostly covered in purples and pinks. The words "Zen Master" are written inside of the tongue, and overall, it is a very nice Air Jordan 4 that stands out as unique amongst some of the other colorways that have been brought out over the years.

If you are looking to cop this shoe, you will be able to do so on March 19th of next year for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think of this model, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike