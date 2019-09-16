Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release an all-new denim-clad Air Jordan 6 this Holiday season as part of their annual lineup of highly coveted sneakers.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the official colorway is listed as "Washed Denim/Sail-Varsity Red-Black." Early images of the kicks have not yet surfaced, but the photoshop rendering shown below gives us an idea of what the kicks might look like.

Air Jordan 6 Washed Denim/HouseofHeat

Rumors suggest the 6s will be releasing on December 28 for the retail price of $200, although Jordan Brand has not made any official announcements regarding availability.

We should learn more about the Washed Denim 6s, as well as the rest of the brand's Holiday lineup in the very near future as the Fall months are rapidly approaching. Among the highly anticipated sneakers on deck for the final weeks of 2019 is the classic "Bred" Air Jordan 11, which will be hitting retailers just in time for Christmas. Click here for more details on that.