There's still more than three months remaining in 2019 and plenty of highly anticipated sneakers slated to release before the new year, but it's never to early to pull back the curtain and see what's in store for 2020.

Among the kicks reportedly on tap for next year is a "Neutral Grey" Air Jordan 6, tentatively scheduled to make it's debut on April 11. Early images of the sneakers have not yet surfaced, but they could look like the mockup shown below (H/T HouseofHeat) given the "Neutral Grey/White-True Red-Black" color code.

Air Jordan 6 Neutral Grey/HouseofHeat

In addition to the rumored Neutral Grey colorway, sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz also notes that there's another "Hare" Air Jordan 6 on the way for 2020. Jordan Brand experimented with an Alternate "Hare" Air Jordan 6 in 2017, drawing on inspiration from the iconic Air Jordan 7 colorway, but the kicks lacked the splashes of color seen on the tongue of the AJ7.

We'll keep you posted as soon as images of either colorway surface.