As we approach the final months of 2019, reports continue to surface regarding Jordan Brand's sneaker lineup for 2020 which will include a plethora of highly coveted releases right around the NBA's All Star festivities in Chicago.

Rumors also suggest an all-new Air Jordan 6 is also in the works for next year, featuring one of the brand's most popular colorways.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, there's another "Hare" Air Jordan 6 releasing in 2020, and it could look something like the photoshop rendering shown above. Jordan Brand experimented with an Alternate "Hare" Air Jordan 6 in 2017, drawing on inspiration from the iconic Air Jordan 7 colorway, but the kicks lacked the splashes of color seen on the tongue of the AJ7.

It remains to be seen if there is indeed another Hare Jordan 6 in the works, but if there is we're hoping they truly mimic the design of the OG 7s. Stay tuned for more details, and click here to preview another classic Air Jordan 6 that's returning in 2020.

Air Jordan 6 Hare rendering/SneakerAddict.com