The iconic Air Jordan 6 from the "Defining Moments" Pack is returning to retailers in 2020, a few weeks before the NBA's All Star festivities in Chicago. It was originally believed that the DMP Air Jordan 6 would release as part of the brand's annual All Star lineup in February, but it looks like sneakerheads won't have to wait that long.

Sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz has revealed that the beloved 6s will now be available on January 25 for the retail price of $200.

Early images of the kicks have not yet surfaced, but it is believed the sneakers will feature the familiar black nubuck upper equipped with metallic gold detailing throughout.

The "Black/Metallic Gold" DMP 6s originally released in 2006 alongside an alternate "Concord" Air Jordan 11 in celebration of Michael Jordan’s two three-peats in 1991 and 1996. Get reacquainted with the 2006 DMP Air Jordan 6s below, and stay tuned for more information about the upcoming colorway.

Air Jordan 6 DMP

