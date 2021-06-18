To help celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 6, Jumpman has been coming through with a plethora of Jordan 6 colorways and retros that have ignited people's nostalgia. After all, the Air Jordan 6 is the shoe that Michael Jordan won his first-ever championship in, which makes this one of the most significant shoes in the Jordan vault. With numerous potential retros to choose from, Jumpman has been very particular and this Fall, they will be coming through with a re-release for the beloved "Midnight Navy" model.

This shoe first came out back in 2000 and fans have been clamoring for it, ever since. The shoe has a basic white leather upper all while the midsole, tongue, and back heel have navy blue highlights. It is a shoe that looks exceptionally clean and if you are a big fan of white and navy mixed together, these are certainly going to be for you. While this colorway is fairly obscure, there are still a lot of fans out there who remember it and we have a hunch that these are going to sell out fast upon release.

Originally, it was believed that the shoe would come out on November 26th of 2021 but now, the date has been pushed back by a day to November 27th. Let us know what you think of this brand new retro, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.