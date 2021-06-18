One of the best shoes to ever come out of Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 6. It is a sleek high-top silhouette that etched its name in history after Michael Jordan won his very first NBA title while wearing the shoe. Now, the Jordan 6 continues to be a beloved model, and every single year, fans can rest assured that some new colorways are going to make their way to the market. In fact, the Air Jordan 6 is getting a new women's exclusive soon, and it is going to be called "Gold Hoops."

In the images below, you can see that the sneaker has a white leather upper, all while rose gold is placed on the midsole and the tongue. From there, we have large gold Jumpman hangtags attached to the laces which give the shoe a very bold look. While you can detach the tags if you so choose, walking around with these would look pretty badass.

When it comes to the release date, these are set to drop as of Thursday, July 1st for $190 USD. Pairs will be available on the SNKRS app as well as your local retailers, so be sure to keep an eye out on release day. Let us know what you think, in the comments below

Image via Nike

