Every single year, it feels like Jordan Brand is dominating the conversation due to the sheer volume of sneakers they put out. Sneakerheads and casual consumers have been spoiled with the amount of heat that has been dropping, and it doesn't seem like any of this is going to stop soon. We have been seeing a plethora of teasers in the first month of the year, and yet another has made its way to the internet thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz.

The shoe in question is the Air Jordan 6 "Gold Hoops" which is going to be a women's exclusive. As you can see, the shoe has a white leather base, all while the toe box and side panels have some creamy tones throughout. There is also a gold Jumpman logo hangtag, which gives the shoe a nice little touch. Overall, it's an extremely clean color scheme and will work great during the summer months.

As for the release date, the rumored drop is supposed to take place on July 1st of this year, although the release date is subject to change. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates on the sneaker, as we will make sure to bring those to you.