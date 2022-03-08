One of the best Jumpman models to ever grace the court and the shelves is the Air Jordan 6. This model debuted back in 1991, and to this day, it remains a fan favorite. We have gotten a ton of new colorways of this shoe over the past few years, and it has become clear that Jumpman is dead set on delivering even more.

According to @zsneakerheadz and sneakerfiles.com, one of the Air Jordan 6 colorways coming down the pipeline this year is the "Metallic Silver" model which is represented below. This shoe has a mostly black upper, all while silver is found on the midsole and the back heel tab. The silver is definitely very subtle, however, it is enough to add some extra flash to this sneaker. Sure, it isn't the most colorful new offering, but it definitely gets the job done as the silhouette does most of the heavy lifting.

For now, it is being reported that these will drop some time closer to the Holiday season, however, an official release date has not yet been announced. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world, and let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments section below.

Image via sneakerfiles.com and @zsneakerheadz



