When Michael Jordan won his first NBA title all the way back in 1991, he was wearing the Air Jordan 6. Since that time, the Air Jordan 6 has become one of the most iconic Jordan Brand sneakers of all time, and it will likely continue to be one of the most popular shoes from the brand, for quite some time.

According to @zsneakerheadz, later this year, Jordan 6 fans will be blessed with a brand new colorway that takes inspiration from none other than "Georgetown." As you can see in the rendering below, the shoe has a grey leather base to it, all while navy blue is highlighted throughout. There is no mistake that these are meant to represent the Hoyas, and if you are a fan of the school, these will be a must-add to your collections.

For now, it is believed that this sneaker will be dropping on September 3rd of this year for a price of $200 USD. This date is subject to change, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.



