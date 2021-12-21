Every single year, Jordan Brand comes through with some incredible Chinese New Year-themed shoes. There is always a huge collection associated with these kicks, and Nike gets involved with some dope models as well. With Chinese New Year going down in a couple of months, images are starting to leak online, and thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, we now have some images of the Air Jordan 6 Low "CNY."

As you can see down below, Jumpman opted for subdued approach with this sneaker. The upper is covered in white leather, all while the highlights are gold, and the outsole is icy blue. These elements work perfectly together, and it creates a nice elegant look that doesn't attempt to do too much in terms of graphics and symbolism. Overall, it's a shoe that is going to come as a nice surprise to many.

For now, it is being stated that this shoe will come out on February 4th of next year, however, this information has yet to be confirmed by the brand. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments section below.

Image via @zsneakerheadz

