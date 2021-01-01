2021 has finally arrived although Chinese New Year doesn't take place until next month. During this time, numerous Chinese New Year-inspired sneakers will be making their way to the market, and Nike is responsible for many of them. Every single year, they show off a wide range of Chinese New Year shoes and 2021 is certainly no exception.

The latest 2021 CNY model to be shown off is the Nike Kyrie 7 which can be found below. As you can see, the colorway is quite extravagant as the upper is black with purple dots all the way throughout, all while the laces are blue. From there, the Nike swoosh as a unique gold pattern to it that lends itself to the CNY aesthetic. There is also some teal on the midsole and the tongue, which creates even more contrast throughout the silhouette. Overall, it's a unique color scheme that fits in nicely with the other Nike CNY sneakers.

For now, there is no release date for these so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike