LeBron James is one of the most popular athletes in the world and his signature sneakers are worn by millions of people around the world. One of the biggest market shares for Nike is the vast country of China and in just a few days, they will be celebrating Chinese New Year. As always, Nike is releasing a ton of Chinese New Year-themed shoes, including a brand new Nike LeBron 18 model that has been created in collaboration with graffiti collective 400ml.

This colorway has gotten itself the nickname “Gong Xi Fa Cai" which is supposed to be a reference to a greeting that many use to express blessings. As for the offering itself, the upper is covered in red knitposite all while the back heel and laces are a vibrant shade of blue. Some gold is placed on the sides and even the Nike swoosh on the toe box, which helps deliver a nice little flair to the overall look of the shoe.

If you are a fan of these and want to cop a pair for yourself, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, February 6th for $200 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

