With the Chinese New Year coming up, various sneaker brands are set to release new shoes that will pay homage to the Year of the Tiger. Nike and Jordan Brand have been showcasing some teasers for their Chinese New Year offerings, and so far, they have all been pretty interesting. One such model is the Air Jordan 6 Low, which can be found in the official images below.

As you can see, this is a shoe that takes a more basic, yet flashy approach to the CNY aesthetic. The sneaker is covered in white leather, all while the upper features some nice gold accents that help spruce it up, quite a bit. Overall, it's a very clean colorway that is sure to excite sneakerheads, regardless of whether or not they celebrate the Chinese New Year.

If you are looking to get your hands on these, you will be able to get them on Friday, February 4th, for a price of $200 USD. These will be available on the SNKRS App, so prepare for a couple of Ls if you get into the queue a bit late. Let us know what you think about this model, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

